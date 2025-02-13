Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,202.88. This trade represents a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

