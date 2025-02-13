Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after buying an additional 2,998,174 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after buying an additional 1,900,153 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after buying an additional 1,089,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,592 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

