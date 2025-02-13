SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 41,573 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 494.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.94. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.58.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.