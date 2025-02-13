SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

