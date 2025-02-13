SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 7,919 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

CPS stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.