SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 72.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 52.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $25,412.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at $171,182.70. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

