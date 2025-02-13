SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 21,332 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Gannett alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 9,629.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 178,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Gannett by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gannett

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.