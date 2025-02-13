SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 21,332 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 9,629.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 178,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Gannett by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gannett Stock Performance
Shares of GCI opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
