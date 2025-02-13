SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,485 CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

In other CPI Card Group news, Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,845. This represents a 26.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMTS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

