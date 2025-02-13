SG Americas Securities LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,702 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE JBGS opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

