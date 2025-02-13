SG Americas Securities LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LanzaTech Global were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LanzaTech Global by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 87,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LanzaTech Global by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LanzaTech Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 8.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 227,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of LanzaTech Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Profile

(Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.