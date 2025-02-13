SG Americas Securities LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 30,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Transocean alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,863.80. This represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Down 3.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE RIG opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.