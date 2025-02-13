SG Americas Securities LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 29,125.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

