SG Americas Securities LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 303,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 260,699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,217,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 774,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 655,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $280.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 39,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $197,210.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,336,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,866.52. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $111,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,061,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,329,362.52. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,838 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

