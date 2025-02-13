SG Americas Securities LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 225.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 99,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 177,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,623,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,668,676.77. This represents a 0.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,233 shares of company stock valued at $36,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

