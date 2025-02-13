SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 117,418 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 220.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 180.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.88. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

