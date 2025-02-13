SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadiz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cadiz by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 72,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cadiz by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cadiz by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $370.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

