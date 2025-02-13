SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $101,000 in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 53,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

TSBK opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $241.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $59,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,241. This trade represents a 28.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

