SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $107,000 in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $472.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

