SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $97,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 96.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

