SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

