SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Absci alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after purchasing an additional 147,156 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,566,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,843 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 15.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,337,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 833,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 123,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 889,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 158,086 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Price Performance

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $573.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. Absci Co. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 2,321.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Absci

About Absci

(Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.