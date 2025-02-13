SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,907,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,127,655.48. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $37,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,392.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

