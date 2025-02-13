SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 156.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 272.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,360. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $275.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.64. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

