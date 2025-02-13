SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,248 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,432.16. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,690. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BWB stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $407.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

