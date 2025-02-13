SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,876 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Up 2.0 %

DV opened at $22.93 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.