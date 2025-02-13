SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Seaboard alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Seaboard by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,662.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.25 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,365.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,600.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seaboard

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.