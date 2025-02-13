SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 273.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Priority Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

PRTH opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $859.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $222,001.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,846.75. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Vito Priore sold 3,454,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $25,702,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,314,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,539,359.20. This trade represents a 39.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,343,646 shares of company stock worth $40,419,456 over the last ninety days. 76.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Priority Technology

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.