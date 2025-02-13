Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rises By 117.1%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 1.6 %

AHKSY opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

