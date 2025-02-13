SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,485 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.93 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.59.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

