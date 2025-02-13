SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

