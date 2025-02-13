Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,765,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,197,000 after acquiring an additional 275,992 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $6,823,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7,276.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

SWX stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $106,668,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,632,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,206,030.96. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

