SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.