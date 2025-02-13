SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

