Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.25 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $105,879,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,974 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $77,296,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,744.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 758,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

