Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.6 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $170.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,029.86. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

