SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $181.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $209.00. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $147.27 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,230 shares of company stock worth $6,379,187. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 478,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,079,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 88,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.