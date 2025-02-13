Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after buying an additional 390,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

