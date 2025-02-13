State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NLY opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

