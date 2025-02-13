State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 170 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. FMR LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 333,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,097,000 after buying an additional 222,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 591,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,478,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.