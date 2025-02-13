State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 255 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $73,981,000. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,597,000 after buying an additional 345,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,838,000 after buying an additional 169,848 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,117,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $68.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.