Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $474.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $492.00 to $474.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $336.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Tesla by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

