Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 218.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

