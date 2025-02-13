Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Price

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $147.27 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,592.18. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,230 shares of company stock worth $6,379,187. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.