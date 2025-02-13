Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $52.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Trading Up 4.4 %

Onsemi stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.