Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,270 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

NYSE:FTV opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

