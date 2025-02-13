Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,160 shares of company stock worth $15,129,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $203.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.78. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.19 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.