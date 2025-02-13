Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

