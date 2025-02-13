Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $368,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1111 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

