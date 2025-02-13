Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 101.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3,896.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.40 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.27.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

