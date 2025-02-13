Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 733,363 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,762,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,274,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,249,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 173,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,562,400. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,501. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

